Nipawin Hawks looking to clinch playoff spot as SJHL season winds down

The Nipawin Hawks are the lone Sherwood Division team still looking to clinch a playoff spot as the SJHL regular season winds down.

As of Feb. 27, the Hawks have a record of 23-22-4-1 with 51 points and sit in fourth in the Sherwood and seventh place overall, two points better than the Weyburn Red Wings.

The La Ronge Ice Wolves are in second place in the Sherwood with a record of 30-18-3-2 with 65 points, six points behind the Flin Flon Bombers. The Melfort Mustangs sit in third place with a record of 28-15-5-3 with 64 points.

The Mustangs earned a split in their home-and-home with the Ice Wolves with a 4-3 win in La Ronge on Saturday, Feb. 25. Melfort led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 after the second period.

Ryan Duguay had a pair of goals for the Mustangs; Clarke Huxley and Zac Somers added the other Mustangs’ goals. Ethan Strik, Dylan Handel and Walker Jerome responded for the Ice Wolves.

Joel Favreau made 35 saves for Melfort; Topher Chirico made 21 saves for La Ronge.

The Ice Wolves traveled to Melfort and defeated the Mustangs 4-2 on Friday, Feb. 24 to open the home-and-home. La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Aidyn Hutchinson and Huxley scored for Melfort. Strik had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves; Thomas Wright and Jacob Visentini added the other La Ronge goals.

James Venne made 23 saves for Melfort; Chirico made 39 saves for La Ronge.

The Mustangs hosted the Kindersley Klippers on Wednesday, March 1, results were not available.

The Hawks earned a split in their own home-and-home with the Humboldt Broncos with a 4-2 loss to the Broncos in Humboldt on Saturday, Feb. 25. The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and Humboldt led 3-2 after the second period.

Alex Johnson and Maguire Ratzlaff scored for the Hawks. Lucas Ceccarelli had a pair of goals for the Broncos; Jace Benvie and Ethan Zielke added the other Humboldt goals.

Jackson Fellner made two saves for the Hawks in just over 10 minutes before he was replaced by Dawson Cunningham who made 25 saves. The Broncos’ Jared Picklyk made 24 saves.

The Hawks opened the home-and-home with a 4-3 win in Nipawin on Friday, Feb. 24. The Broncos led 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 after the second period.

Alex Ochitwa had a pair of goals for the Hawks; Hudson Cameron and Finley Radloff added the other Nipawin goals. Cage Newans, Ben Kotylak and Zielke responded for the Broncos.

Fellner made 36 saves for Nipawin; Benjamin Motew made 31 saves for Humboldt.

Nipawin opened their week with a 6-4 loss to the Bombers in Nipawin on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Carson Dobson had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Francois-Xavier Bedard and Ochitwa added the other Hawks’ goals. Alexi Sylvestre and Noah Houle each had a pair of goals for Flin Flon; Brent Gulenchyn and Ethan Mercer added the other Bombers’ goals.

Fellner made 17 saves for Nipawin; Harmon Laser-Hume made 20 saves for Flin Flon.

The Hawks hosted the Kindersley Klippers on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and were in Melville to play the Millionaires on Wednesday, March 1, results were not available.

This weekend, the Sherwood Division teams are all in action against each other.

The Ice Wolves are in Melfort to face the Mustangs on Friday, March 3. The Hawks are in Flin Flon to play the Bombers on Friday, March 3. The Hawks visit the Mustangs on Sunday, March 5.