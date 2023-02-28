This is a clipping from the Prince Albert Daily Herald on Monday, June 20, 1955:

“Cathy Diggles, Canada’s entry in the Miss Universe contest in July 1955, and Miss Toronto of 1954. Shows some red fox fur pelts at North Bay, Ont., after being chosen Queen of the North. The Ontario Trappers’ Association chose Miss Diggles in an effort to publicize red fox furs for fashion pieces.”

