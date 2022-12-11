Nightmare loss for Raiders in drubbing to Blades

It was a nightmare evening for the Prince Albert Raiders as they fell 9-0 on home ice to the rival Saskatoon Blades on Saturday night.

Raider head coach Jeff Truitt says the team didn’t execute well.

“You got to take a look at yourself in the mirror and really dig in. They are a good team, they got speed and good skill. Their power play was outstanding. We do that and we didn’t execute. We didn’t get anything from a lot of our guys. The puck moved pretty quick here tonight and we were late tonight. We got to right back to square one to prepare for our last two games.”

The Blades would make themselves at home with a four-goal offensive explosion in the first period.

Just 51 seconds in, the Blades would open the scoring. A partial breakaway opportunity and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Brandon Lisowsky would take full advantage with a wrist shot past Raider netminder Tikhon Chaika to give the visitors an early 1-0 advantage.

After a head contact penalty to Justice Christensen, the Blades would strike on the ensuing power play with Egor Sidorov scoring his 13th goal of the season at the 12:38 mark to double the Blade lead to 2-0.

Lukas Hansen would contribute to the Blade onslaught with his fourth goal of the campaign at the 14:17 mark.

Egor Sidorov would continue to antagonize the Raiders with his 14th goal of the season coming at the 18:52 mark on the power play after a cross checking penalty to Terrell Goldsmith

In two games played at the Art Hauser Centre this season, Sidorov has scored four goals for Saskatoon.

The second period would be much of the same.

Saskatoon would get a 4-on-3 power play opportunity after Evan Herman was sent off for roughing. Connor Roulette would score 11th goal of the campaign to extend the Blade lead to 5.

Brandon Lisowsky would be sprung on another breakaway and would stopped on the initial chance but would collect his rebound and circle around to the point where he snapped a wrist shot past Chaika to make it 6-0 Saskatoon.

Tikhon Chaika would be pulled from the contest giving up six goals on 27 shots.

The Blades would catch a break at the 18:29 mark as Lukas Hansen’s shot would go off multiple bodies and redirect past Max Hildebrand to make it 7-0 Blades.

Four minutes into the third period, Saskatoon would add another. Aidan De La Gorgendiere would feed Vaugh Watterodt who scored his 9th goal of the season.

Brandon Lisowsky would finish off the hat trick with the Blades ninth goal of the game at the 7:20 mark of the third period.

The Raiders will look to rebound when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at the Art Hauser Centre on Wednesday night. Puck drops at 7pm.

