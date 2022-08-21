NAIG hopefuls arrive in Prince Albert for canoe time trials

Nathan Reiter

Daily Herald

It was a busy day on the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday as the qualification time trials began for the North American Indigenous Games.

Competitors from all over Saskatchewan made their way to Prince Albert for a chance to be a part of Team Saskatchewan at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games being held in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This is the second time trial being held with the first taking place in La Ronge last month.

Rossel Marion, the organizer of the event, says he expects to see a bigger turnout in PA compared to La Ronge.

“We had 47 competitors in La Ronge, today I’m estimating around 60. It’s a growth in numbers.”

One of the competitors at the canoe racing Saturday was 14 year old Memphis Sunchild. Sunchild recently picked up canoe racing earlier this year. He says it means a lot to compete for the chance to represent his home province.

“I think its really cool that we get to do this. It means a lot to get to represent my province and my nation and where we come from.”

Sunchild is representing the Thunderchild First Nation northeast of the Battlefords.