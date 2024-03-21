Mustangs to face Estevan in SJHL playoffs

The playoff matches are set in the SJHL after the regular season concluded last week.

The Flin Flon Bombers and Melfort Mustangs finished the regular season as the top two seeds in the SJHL.

In the playoffs the first place Bombers meet the eighth place Kindersley Klippers in the quarter-finals. The second place Mustangs meet the seventh place Estevan Bruins in the quarter-finals.

Other quarter-finals matchups include the third place Humboldt Broncos against the sixth place Weyburn Red Wings and the fourth place Battlefords North Stars against the fifth place Melville Millionaires.

The quarter-finals series opens with Estevan in Melfort on Friday, March 22 with Game 2 on Saturday, March 22 in Melfort, The series shifts to Estevan on Tuesday, March 26 and Wednesday, March 27. If necessary Game 5 is in Melfort on Friday, March 29, Game 6 is in Estevan on Sunday, March 31 and Game 7 is in Melfort on Tuesday, April 2.

The Bombers finished first overall in the SJHL and Sherwood Division with a record of 44-9-2-1 with 91 points.

Melfort finished the regular season with a record of 38-14-31- with 80 points in second place in both the Sherwood and the SJHL, the Hawks finished the regular season in third place with a record of 22-29-1-4 with 49 points and the Ice Wolves finished the regular season in fourth place with a record of 16-35-3-2 with 37 points.

The Mustangs closed their regular season with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ice Wolves in La Ronge on Saturday, March 16.

Mason Bueckert and Jacob Hufty both scored for La Ronge in the three round shootout.

The Mustangs led 1-0 after the first and second periods.

Tye Evans scored the Mustangs’ loan goal in regulation.

William Forsberg scored the Ice Wolves loan goal in regulation.

Kristian Coombs made 28 saves for the Mustangs; Topher Chirico made 29 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Ice Wolves lose forwards Dylan Handel, Max Henderson and Lleyton Shearon, defensemen Kyle Graham and Parker Layton and goaltenders Chirico and Eric Kahl to graduation.

The Hawks closed their regular season with a 6-0 win over the Ice Wolves in Nipawin on Friday, March 15.

Damon Cunningham stopped all 30 shots he faced to record the shutout.

The Hawks led 2-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Braeden Jockims had a pair of goals for Nipawin; Dallyn Peekeekoot, Henry Smith, Finley Radloff and Maguire Ratzlaff scored the other Hawks’ goals.

Kahl made 40 saves for the Ice Wolves.

The Hawks opened their week with a 5-2 win over the Millionaires in Melville on Tuesday, March 12.

The game was tied 2-2 after the first period and the Hawks led 3-2 after the second period.

Finley Radloff has a pair of goals for the Hawks; Braeden Jockims, Chase Visser and Artem Hrabovetskyi added the other Nipawin goals.

Bradley Banach and Jadon Iyogun scored for Melville.

Tyson Endall made 34 saves for Nipawin; Ethan Rau made 29 saves for Melville.

The Hawks lose forwards Hrabovetskyi, Visser, Ratzlaff, Evan Forrest and Alex Bernauer, and defensemen Luke Chase and Liam McInnis to graduation.