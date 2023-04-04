Mustangs down 2-0 in semi-finals to North Stars

The Melfort Mustangs found themselves in a 2-0 hole in the SJHL Semi-final series against the Battlefords North Stars after the series began in the Battlefords last weekend.

The Mustangs lost Game 1 by a score of 5-2 in North Battleford on Friday, March 31.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period and the Battlefords led 3-1 after the second period.

Ben Tkachuk and Clarke Huxley scored for Melfort. Steven Kesserling had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Jordan Grill, Holden Doell and Kian Bell added the other Battlefords goals.

Favreau had 38 saves for the Mustangs; Kotai had 26 saves for the North Stars.

The Mustangs found themselves down 2-0 after a 7-1 loss to the North Stars in North Battleford on Saturday, April 1. The North Stars led 2-0 after the first period and 5-0 after the second period.

Aidyn Huthchinson scored the lone Mustangs’ goal late in the third period. Bell, Kesserlin and Jake Southgate each had a pair of goals for the North Stars; Colby Bear added the other Battlefords goal.

Joel Favreau made 14 saves for the Mustangs in two periods of action before he was relieved by James Venne who mad eight saves. Josh Kotai made 23 saves for the North Stars.

The Flin Flon Bombers lead the Humboldt Broncos in the other semifinal 2-0 after a 4-3 win on Friday, March 31 and a 5-2 win on Saturday, April 1.

Both SJHL semi-finals played their next games on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5 in Flin Flon and Melfort, results were not available for deadline.