Musical collaboration helps build family bonds

What started as a jam session has grown into a full musical partnership for Wade and Chord Fehr.

The father-son musical duo started performing together back in 2021, and will return to the stage on Saturday at the Rock Trout Café. Wade wrote that the two years of playing together has helped both of them grow and improve.

“It really is something special to be able to play music with my son,” Wade wrote in an email to the Herald. “We have really bonded through music. We really enjoy playing together and continue to find ways to make each other better as we go on.”

No all family members enjoy playing music together, but Wade and Chord have found that special mix. Wade wrote that they both have relaxed personalities, which helps create a laid back atmosphere in the studio.

The father-son duo will play a mix of covers at their Saturday show, including tunes from Stevie Wonder, James Brown, and the Lumineers. They’ve also collaborated on a few new original songs as well, some of which they’ll play at Saturday’s concert.

“Playing together is not something I’ve ever pushed on him,” Wade wrote. “Initially it just kind of happened. We enjoyed it and kept at it and in time I really started to notice how much he added to my sound. It has really become ‘our sound’ now.”

Saturday’s show will also feature special guest appearances from The Wiles, which includes Elizabeth Chamberlain, Lauren Lohneis, and Ian Dickson, with Wade Fehr backing up on guitar. It will be their first performance together.

Musical duo Shayne Lazarowich and Abraham Lancaster will also perform. The Big Noise Youth Choir, a group put together by local music teacher Lauren Lohneis, will open the show.

“It will be great to have an evening with a variety of local musicians in the cozy Rock Trout Café,” Wade wrote.

Saturday’s show begins at 7 p.m. at the Rock Trout Café in downtown Prince Albert. Tickets are available at the door for $20.