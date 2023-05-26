Multiple firearms stolen from Rosthern warehouse, says RCMP

Rosthern RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in the theft of multiple firearms.

Around 10:34 a.m. on May 23, Rosthern RCMP received a report of a break and enter into a warehouse on the 1000 Block of Saskatchewan Street in Rosthern, Sask. Local law enforcement responded immediately, but the suspect was not located on scene, according to RCMP.

Initial information gathered by police determined an individual broke into a warehouse and stole multiple firearms, body armor, an after-market carrier vest, tools and cameras. Police are working to determine the origin of the body armor, said RCMP.

“At this time, police believe the individual departed the scene in a vehicle and are working to gather more information on the make and model,” said an RCMP media release. “It is unknown whether there was more than one individual involved in the theft.”

Based on surveillance footage obtained by police, the suspect is believed to be a man, approximately 5’8” tall with a medium building. He was seen wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and a white hat.

Rosthern RCMP have engaged officers from the Saskatoon RCMP Forensic Identification Section to assist with processing the scene and examining evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident or the individual(s) involved is asked to contact Rosthern RCMP by calling 306-232-6400 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.