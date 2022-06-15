Montreal Lake RCMP name victim of suspicious death

Police have released more information about a 33-year-old man they believe was murdered on the Montreal Lake Cree Nation last week.

Chad Duncan Bird was located deceased near House 612 in the community at 11:50 a.m. on June 7. The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit has determined his death to be homicide.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Bird, or was in or around House 612 on June 6 or June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montreal Lake RCMP at 306-663-4420. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.