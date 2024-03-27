MLA Report: Prince Albert Northcote

Saskatchewan’s 2024-25 Budget makes record new investments in classrooms, care and communities. It includes the largest-ever increase in school operating funding, the largest-ever increase in health funding and the largest-ever increase in municipal revenue sharing for Saskatchewan communities.

The budget is designed to ensure growth continues in our great province. Saskatchewan’s population continues to grow faster than it has in more than a century. The labour market continues to grow as well, with more jobs and a low unemployment rate that help fuel the provincial economy.

There are no new taxes and no tax increases this year, helping keep life affordable for Saskatchewan residents. The budget includes $2.0 billion in previously announced tax reductions and other affordability measures. When taxes, utilities and housing costs are combined, our province is the most affordable place to live in Canada for a family of four.

The budget supports students and teachers through a record-level total education budget of $4.4 billion. This includes $3.3 billion for the Ministry of Education, up to $247.8 million, to support Prekindergarten to Grade 12 students, early learning, child care and libraries.

Saskatchewan’s 27 school divisions will receive $2.2 billion in school operating funding for the 2024-25 school year, an increase of $180 million from last year. A total of $216 million is allocated for school infrastructure, with $165.9 million dedicated to ongoing new or consolidated school projects including the new Francophone school in Prince Albert.

The budget includes a record $7.6 billion investment into Saskatchewan’s health care system, which includes funding to expand patient care and increase access to services to meet the needs of our growing population. An investment of $180 million will fund the ongoing work at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital so that this facility can benefit the growing population in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan for many years to come.

For cities, towns, villages and municipalities throughout Saskatchewan, the budget provides a total of $340.2 million in unconditional support. A record investment of $8.87 million will be allocated to Prince Albert, bringing funding provided to our city to a total of over $116 million since our government took office in 2007.

The 2024-25 Budget meets the challenges of a growing province by re-investing the benefits of a growing province in classrooms, care and communities. To learn more about the 2024-25 Budget, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/budget.

