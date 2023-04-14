MLA Report – Prince Albert Carlton

Our government recently passed the 2023-24 Provincial Budget, which included some important investments for our city. One of the most notable is the $98.6 million investment in the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital redevelopment project, which will serve not only Prince Albert but the whole region.

Site preparation began on the hospital project earlier this year. This puts us one step closer to seeing a design and the start of construction. The project will increase the number of beds in Victoria Hospital by 40 per cent to 242 on opening day, up from the current 173 beds, with space to expand further as needed. It will include a larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI. As we move forward with this exciting project, I will provide updates. This investment is a part of our government’s ongoing commitment to improve health care services.

Another notable investment is the record $3.1 billion for education. This year’s budget funds several education capital projects, including two new projects in Prince Albert. A new Kindergarten to Grade 12 Francophone school will replace École Valois, and St. John Community School will receive renovations and repairs. I am excited to see work get underway on each one of these projects and I will provide updates when they are available. These important investments in schools will ensure facilities are prepared for continued growth, providing quality learning opportunities for our students.

The new Saskatchewan Distance Learning Corporation (Sask DLC) will establish one of its nine satellite campuses here in Prince Albert. Sask DLC will offer unique learning opportunities with over 180 courses for Kindergarten to Grade 12 levels, as well as Grade 12 completion for adult learners. This will ensure access to consistent, high-quality learning opportunities regardless of where students are in the province. Students will have the option to connect and receive instruction in person at the Prince Albert campus. To learn more or register for the 2023-24 school year, visit www.SaskDLC.ca.

Our government is investing in early learning and child care this year to support young families. Through a partnership with the federal government, parent fees for regulated child care have been reduced to $10 per day as of April 1, three years ahead of schedule. The budget also supports the continued efforts to add more child care spaces, including several in Prince Albert. Increased access to child care programs will support young families while ensuring our children get the best possible start in life.

To further support educational opportunities in Saskatchewan communities, public libraries will receive increased funding in the budget. A new investment will refresh the province’s collection of multi-lingual materials and add more materials in Indigenous languages. In addition, new Indigenous Language Scholarships will be established within the Ministry of Advanced Education this year to expand learning opportunities for our growing and diverse province.

Our government is committed to investing in Prince Albert; that is growth that works for everyone. If you have any questions, please reach out to my constituency office by phone at (306) 922-2828 or email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or stop by the office at Bay 4 – 406 South Industrial Drive.