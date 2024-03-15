MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

The spring sitting of the Legislature began on March 4th and our government continues to move forward with investments that are important to the people of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s Labour Market Strategy was recently unveiled by our government, outlining how the province will ensure Saskatchewan people will benefit from the jobs our strong economy is creating and ensure that employers have access to the workforce needed to succeed. The strategy focuses on preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs, recognizing skills in Saskatchewan and international recruitment.

A strong labour force drives healthy economies and successful communities, and this strategy is our government’s roadmap to secure a labour force that keeps pace with the growing demands and opportunities of our economy. Through strategic investments that align Saskatchewan’s work force with the needs of industry, we are ensuring that investment into our province is supported and that growth translates into a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people.

Recently, our government announced several breast cancer care and screening initiatives to support substantial detection and treatment enhancements for patients. These enhancements include the opening of a new Breast Health Centre in Regina, the expansion of provincial breast cancer screening eligibility, and the implementation of new breast cancer tumour localization technology.

The centre will provide services like diagnostic imaging, consultation with specialists and surgeons, patient education, support and navigation. It will also provide access to post-treatment care, such as therapies and rehabilitation. Set to open its doors in the 2024-25 fiscal year, the centre will be located at Regina Center Crossing on Albert Street. Our government will continue to invest in health care to help ensure Saskatchewan people have access to timely and quality care.

Here in Prince Albert, work continues on the Victoria Hospital project. Once complete, the hospital will have a heliport, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, pediatrics, maternity, NICU, new medical imaging, and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space, among other key services. Overall capacity will increase by 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 beds. This will bring expanded service to Prince Albert and the north and will benefit surrounding areas for years to come.

As the MLA for the Prince Albert Carlton constituency, I look forward to hearing from you. Your questions or concerns help me continue to represent your best interests in the Legislature. You can contact my constituency office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or feel free to stop by our office, located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive.