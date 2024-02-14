MLA Report: Prince Albert Carlton

Our government remains committed to investing in infrastructure, programs and services that matter most to the people of Saskatchewan. These investments help maintain the quality of life people deserve, making our province one of the best places to live, work and raise a family.

Work on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project continues to make great progress. Upon completion, the hospital will have a heliport, an expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms, pediatrics, maternity, NICU, new medical imaging, and a First Nations and Métis Cultural space, among other key services. Overall capacity between the new acute care tower and the existing facility will increase by 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 beds. This will bring expanded service to Prince Albert and the north and will benefit surrounding areas for years to come.

Strengthening our health care system also remains to be one of our government’s top priorities. Saskatchewan physicians and our government have ratified a new four-year contract, marking a significant achievement under our Health Human Resources Action Plan. The contract includes an overall average rate increase of 2.5 per cent over four years, a competitive market rate adjustment applied to the first year of the agreement and increased funding to support long term retention, parental leave and continuing medical education. This will help in retaining and recruiting physicians in our province and is a step forward toward greater access to primary health care for patients.

With tax season approaching, our government wants to remind families with children and youth participating in sports, culture, and recreation about the Active Families Benefit. Families earning up to $60,000 annually can receive up to $150 per year for each child under 18, or $200 for children eligible for the federal Child Disability Tax Credit. For parents who enrolled their children in recreational activities in 2023, receipts are needed to claim the benefit when 2023 taxes are filed later this spring. The Active Families Benefit makes activities more affordable and accessible, strengthening families and communities across our province.

Our government will continue to build and protect a strong Saskatchewan for the people of this great province. Your questions and concerns help me continue to represent your best interests in the legislature.

Please reach out to my constituency office at 306-922-2828 or pacarltonmla@sasktel.net. Or feel free to stop by our office, located at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive.