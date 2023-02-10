MLA Report for Prince Albert Carlton

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing in strengthening and growing our healthcare system. Through building healthcare infrastructure, expanding training seats and exploring ways to deliver services, we are committed to ensuring you receive the best care possible.

The plans for the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital project are moving forward; crews are currently in the Design Early Works Phase. The upgrades will include 40 per cent more beds, a larger emergency department and enhanced medical imaging services, including an MRI. This project will improve access to care for patients from Prince Albert and across northern Saskatchewan.

Earlier this month, we announced an investment of $5.5 million to create over 550 new training seats in 18 healthcare programs across the province. Programs impacted will include high-demand positions such as Licensed Practical Nurse, Continuing Care Assistant and Primary Care Paramedic. These new seats will be available at universities, technical schools, regional colleges and Indigenous institutions across Saskatchewan.

We are also reserving more seats for Saskatchewan students at institutions outside the province in specialized programs not available in Saskatchewan. Additional seats will be available in several programs including Respiratory Therapy, Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technology and Occupational Therapy. For the first time, seats will be reserved for Saskatchewan students in Speech Language Pathology and Environmental Public Health.

This large-scale investment demonstrates our government’s commitment to strengthening our healthcare workforce. Providing more opportunities for students to train here in Saskatchewan increases the number of healthcare professionals who build their careers here and join our system.

Our government is also exploring innovative ways to increase patient access to care and build capacity within the system. We are looking at expanding the scope of practice for some healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners and advanced care paramedics. The Ministry of Health is consulting with a variety of stakeholders on how best to expand these capabilities.

Some examples of changes might include allowing paramedics to stitch minor wounds or cuts rather than transporting to an emergency department, allowing Nurse Practitioners to admit and discharge patients from hospitals, or allowing pharmacists to independently prescribe medications. These changes will shorten wait times and give patients more options for accessing the healthcare services they need.

With these initiatives in place, our healthcare system will continue to grow and provide Saskatchewan people with the care they need. If you have any questions about our programs or need assistance with government services, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with my office. We can be reached by phone at 306-922-2828, email at pacarltonmla@sasktel.net or stop by the office at Bay 4, 406 South Industrial Drive in Prince Albert.