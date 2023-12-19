Mintos drop pair in weekend series to Warman

The Prince Albert Mintos dropped a pair of games over the weekend to the Warman Wildcats.

Mintos shutout on home ice

The Prince Albert Mintos were shutout on home ice on Saturday afternoon as the Warman Wildcats skated to a 1-0 victory at the Art Hauser Centre.

Minto assistant coach Dane Byers says Warman played a strong road game.

“We haven’t had a game in a couple weeks. We didn’t want to use that as an excuse. And unfortunately, they came out and outworked us right from start to finish.”

The game turned into a goaltending duel as Minto netminder Brady Holtvogt and Warman backstop Corben Schnurr matched each other save for save through the first period.

The first goal of the game came at the 16:08 mark of the second period as Beckett Hamilton scored his 10th goal of the season. Jonah Marshall and Dylan Danyluk assisted on the play.

The story of the afternoon was goaltending, as Holtvogt would shut the door the rest of the way for the Mintos, stopping 29 of 30 Warman shots.

Byers says the Minto goaltending has given the team a chance to win all season long.

“Both goaltenders have done their job all year long and no different tonight. Holty (Brady Holtvogt) he was prepared, ready to go after a layoff and that was the one, obviously bright spot tonight.”

On the other side, Corben Schnurr was equally as sharp for Warman stopping all 25 shots that the Mintos threw on goal to earn the win.

Big second period lifts Warman past Mintos Sunday

In Sunday afternoon’s game, a strong second period led the Wildcats to a 6-2 victory.

Trey Markus opened the scoring less then four minutes into the game with his fourth goal of the campaign. Liam Bursaw had the lone assist.

The Mintos answered with 2:39 to go in the first period as Kale Margolis struck for the 14th time this season. Taite Donkin and Van Taylor assisted on the play.

An unassisted goal from Liam Bursaw would restore the lead for Wildcats less then two minutes into the second period.

Will Whitter pulled the Mintos even with 14:49 left to go with his 13th goal of the season. Taite Donkin had the lone assist.

The second half of the period would be all Warman as the Wildcats would explode for three goals/

Dylan Danyluk and Jack Janzen would score just ten seconds apart and Cohen Klassen would add a goal just three minutes later.

Janzen would score the lone goal of the third period with just forty seconds remaining in the game.

Brady Holtvogt made 27 stops for the Mintos in the loss while Corben Schnurr made 24 stops in the win for Warman. The Mintos return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on the Tisdale Trojans. Puck drops at 7 p.m.