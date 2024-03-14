Ministry of Agriculture announces an agriculture safety week

The Government of Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Agriculture has declared March 10-16 to be Agriculture Safety Week in the province.

Canadian Agricultural Safety Week is a nation-wide event that will be hosted by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and backed by the Canadian Centre for Rural and Agricultural Health (CCRAH). The intended focus is on raising awareness about the importance of safety across all Canadian farms.

“Because the work in the agriculture industry never stops, it is important to remember to work safely year-round,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a press release. “Agricultural Safety Week is a critical reminder that safety, both physical and mental, should be at the forefront of all the work we do.”

“Agricultural Safety Week is an important time to shine a light on the importance of agricultural safety and the plans in place to ensure agricultural workers return home safe at the end of the workday,” Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don McMorris added. “Using proper equipment, safety programs, training, being aware of your surroundings and taking breaks to avoid fatigue are all critical components to agricultural safety.”

This year’s theme is “Your Farm, Your Family, Your Success, Safety is Our Heritage.”

Residents can show their support by wearing an AgSafe ribbon. The ribbons are available at Ministry of Agriculture regional offices across Saskatchewan. Virtual ribbons are also available for download from the CASA website.

“There is no question that farm accidents can have a devastating toll with physical, psychological, and financial consequences,” CASA’s Chief Executive Officer Andrea Lear said in a press release. “But we also know that many on-farm incidents are preventable. That’s why we want to provide Canadian producers with the tools and resources they need to protect the health and safety of everyone who lives and works on or visits farms and ranches. Canadian Agricultural Safety Week serves as a reminder that farm safety is important year-round and that by working together, we can ensure a safer agricultural sector.”