Michelle Good coming to Melfort for One Book One Province tour

The Melfort Public Library is one of several Saskatchewan libraries chosen to host author Michelle Good as she reads a selection from ‘Five Little Indians” as part of the One Book One Province tour.

Along with the author reading and book signing on March 30, the Library has also partnered with the Marguerite Riel Centre and various sponsors to give away free copies of the book.

“Melfort was selected as one of the venues for one book, one province, and this year’s selection, of course, is Five Little Indians by Michelle Good. She’s an international award-winning author, so we’re very, very fortunate to have her come to Melfort,” head librarian Renee Chambers said.

“Thanks to local sponsors we were able to purchase 120 copies of her book to give out to community members that were interested in taking part on a community book club,” she added.

The Library partnered with the Marguerite Riel Centre and hosted a Community Book Club on March 22. The event included a discussion about the book, along with door prizes and refreshments.

Chambers said that it’s going to be an honour to host Good.

“She’s an amazing author, an amazing speaker. We still can’t believe it,” Chambers explained.

“We were thrilled to hear the news that we were selected.”

The Author Reading and Book Signing is on March 30 at the Kerry Vickar Centre at 7 p.m. The evening will also include special guests The Digging Bear Drum Group from James Smith Cree Nation.

Chambers said that the community should not miss the opportunity to hear the award-winning author.

“We’ve had great support from our community and we’re very excited,” Chambers said. “What she was hoping to accomplish with this tour was building bridges in the community between Indigenous and non-Indigenous groups people.”

Chambers added that Good asked the Library to partner with local friendship centers and the Marguerite Riel Centre was chosen by the Library as part of a pathway to reconciliation.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca