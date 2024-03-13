Melfort man charged with murder of Prince Albert woman

A Melfort man has been charged with the murder of a Prince Albert woman.

According to Melfort RCMP on March 10 at approximately 4:45 a.m., they received a report of a disturbance at a business in Melfort.

Officers immediately responded and Investigation determined an altercation occurred between an adult male and an adult female.

According to RCMP ine of them was injured and she was declared deceased by EMS at the scene. She has been identified as 30-year-old Danielle Dobersheck from Prince Albert. Her family has been notified and victim services made available to them.

An adult male was arrested at the scene. The adult male and the victim were known to one another.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes took carriage of this investigation.

As a result of continued investigation, 35-year-old Cody Chubey from Melfort is charged with one count of second degree murder.