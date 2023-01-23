Meadow Lake RCMP investigating attempted abduction along Hwy 4

The Meadow Lake RCMP have asked for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted abduction investigation.

Police have described the suspect as a 50-years-old white man with a black beard and mullet. He was wearing a red plaid shirt over a green shirt and a black hat. The suspect vehicle is described as an older model blue Ford pickup truck with rust on the rear bumper.

The incident occurred roughly five minutes after midnight early Saturday morning. Polices say a driver travelling south on Hwy 4 roughly 40 km south of Meadow Lake reported stopping and exiting their vehicle to help a man lying on the road next to his truck.

The man grabbed the driver by the arm and mentioned having a weapon while reaching into his pocket. The driver was able to free themselves and escape in their vehicle without any injuries.

RCMP officers have investigated and patrolled the area where the incident occurred, but have not found the suspect on his vehicle. Anyone who sees the man or his vehicle is asked to call Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.

RCMP investigators have also asked residents or drivers in the area to check if they have captured video footage of the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with video footage is asked to call Meadow Lake RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation is still ongoing.