Master home safety with fire extinguishers this holiday season

Submitted by News Canada

(NC) When it comes to protecting your home, fire extinguishers are a trusted and reliable first line of defense against small fires. Here are four tips from fire safety company First Alert to help you have a happy, safe holiday season.

Decorate with care

For many, decorating for the holidays is a cherished tradition. However, it’s important to keep safety in mind. Make sure all Christmas trees, ribbons, garlands and other flammable decorations are at least one metre from any indoor heating equipment. When burning candles, keep them a safe distance from children and pets. Turn off all decorative lights before leaving the house or going to bed.

Prepare your home

Lavish dishes and long hours spent in the kitchen often accompany the holiday season. Cooking equipment continues to be one of the leading causes of residential fires in Canada.

Prioritize safety during the holiday season by having a fire extinguisher on hand anytime you are cooking. Place extinguishers on every level of your home and in common spaces like the kitchen, laundry room and garage. When selecting them, look for devices designed to combat common household fires caused by wood products, grease and electricity, like the multi-purpose rechargeable home fire extinguisher from First Alert.

Remember to PASS

Using a fire extinguisher can be simple if you remember the acronym PASS. Pull the pin while pointing the nozzle away from you and release the locking mechanism. Aim low, pointing the extinguisher at the base of the fire. Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly. Sweep the nozzle from side-to-side.

Assess the situation

In the event of a fire emergency, assess the situation before reaching for your extinguisher. If the fire is small enough for you to manage, use the PASS technique with your extinguisher to put it out. If the fire is too big or uncontrollable, exit your home immediately and call 911.