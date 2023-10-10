Marauders fall to Martensville, Crusaders win big over Lloydminster

The St. Mary Marauders couldn’t dig themselves out of an early hole as they fell 17-15 in North Saskatchewan Football League play to Martensville on the road last Thursday.

Marauder head coach Curt Hundeby says St. Mary did not play up to his standards in the first quarter.

“We made a lot of mistakes. It was super windy, and that first quarter got away on us. We played very poorly in the first quarter. Being down 17 is not where you want to be. We started playing a bit better, but we still didn’t play well enough.”

Martensville would score all 17 of their points in the first quarter recording three rouges and two touchdowns with successful extra points.

After recording a rouge off the opening kickoff, Martensville would find the end zone with a passing touchdown to Aiden Low.

A rouge would also be recorded on the following kickoff. Martensville would extend the lead with a passing touchdown later in the quarter.

St. Mary would get on the board with a run from Cameron Neudorf in the second quarter. The Marauders would successfully record an extra point.

The Marauders would add a rouge of their own in the third quarter to bring the score to 17-8.

Neudorf would strike for the second time in the game in the fourth quarter with a rushing touchdown, but St. Mary could not tie the game.

St. Mary only managed 10 passing yards in the game and relied heavily on their ground game in the windy conditions in Martensville.

“We just need to be able to complete passes. I think we called five plays but only completed three. We have to be able to throw the ball to a certain degree to be able to keep our run game open. It’s too difficult to run against 10 defenders in the box. We got to get it down to 9 guys or even 8 if we can.”

St. Mary returns to action on Friday, November 13 when they welcome Lloydminster Comprehensive to Max Clunie Field. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

Crusaders score early and often in win over Lloydminster

In other high school football action last week, the Carlton Crusaders defeated Lloydminster Comprehensive by a score of 42-8.

Carlton scored 21 points in the first quarter with a 4 yard rushing score from Gage Prodaehl, an eight yard reception from Zane Litzenberger and a 75 yard rumble from Rylan Morrison.

Sullivan Smith-Windsor would find Jordan Stene for a 42 yard catch in the second quarter while Lloydminster could only manage a single point in the second to give Carlton a 28-1 lead at the half.

Prodaehl and Morrison would each add another rushing touchdown in the second half.

Carlton returns to action on Thursday, Oct. 12 when they travel to North Battleford. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m.

sports@paherald.sk.ca