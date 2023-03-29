Raiders win WHL draft lottery, will pick first and second overall

The Prince Albert Raiders will select first and second overall in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft after winning the draft lottery on Wednesday.

The Raiders already owned the first selection after trading former captain Kaiden Guhle to the Edmonton Oil Kings last season. They then moved up from fourth to second overall after their ball was selected in Wednesday’s lottery.

This is the first time a WHL team has had the top two picks in the same draft since 2019, when the Winnipeg Ice selected Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie first and second overall. Winnipeg had previously acquired the second overall pick from the Swift Current Broncos.

The 2023 WHL Prospects Draft is scheduled for Thursday, May 11. The first round will be streamed online at WHL Live.

The Spokane Chiefs will select first overall in the U.S. Priority Draft after winning the U.S. Priority Draft Lottery. The Prince Albert Raiders will pick fifth in that draft.

2023 WHL Prospects Draft – first round order of selection

1. Prince Albert Raiders (from Edmonton)

2. Prince Albert Raiders

3. Spokane Chiefs

4. Victoria Royals

5. Brandon Wheat Kings

6. Vancouver Giants (from Swift Current)

7. Prince Albert Raiders (from Kelowna)

8. Vancouver Giants

9. Medicine Hat Tigers

10. Everett Silvertips

11. Calgary Hitmen

12. Edmonton Oil Kings (from Regina)

13. Tri-City Americans

14. Lethbridge Hurricanes

15. Prince George Cougars

16. Moose Jaw Warriors

17. Portland Winterhawks

18. Red Deer Rebels

19. Brandon Wheat Kings (from Saskatoon)

20. Everett Silvertips (from Kamloops)

21. Saskatoon Blades (from Seattle)

22. Spokane Chiefs (from Winnipeg)