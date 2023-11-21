Mann partnering with SSFA for Art Discussion Group

The Mann Art Gallery is partnering with the Saskatchewan Senior Fitness Association (SSFA) to help get people interested in the arts.

The Mann and SSFA are teaming up for a monthly free for all ages Art Discussion Group with the first one set for Friday, Nov. 24.

Interim Curator Lana Wilson said the SSFA approached the Mann when they had a similar series ongoing. They have partnered for the next two in November and December.

The Art Discussion Group is on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. and involves a brief tour of the gallery, followed by a focused discussion topic.

The first topic will be the recently opened exhibition The Moon is Our Grandmother, a Metis Moon Shawl exhibition curated by Wilson, Bonny Johnson and Leah Dorion.

“It is a really cool partnership,” Wilson said.

“Our focus question is who and what type of art has traditionally been included in art galleries, and who has been excluded and so of course, here we’re talking about BIPOC. Black, Indigenous people of colour and queer artists have traditionally been not shown in the gallery,” Wilson explained.

She explained that they are also going to organize another series that may involve some hands-on art making following December.

“I imagine that the art discussion group will continue, but there will be an added extra set of activities for the Seniors Fitness Association that will involve some hands-on art making,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the series was designed for people with a wide range of art interest and knowledge. She said that includes people who don’t usually go to museums or art galleries and who feel like they don’t have very much experience appreciating visual art, up to practicing artists.

The goal for the SSFA is to get seniors and people of all ages out into the community and enjoy all that our community has to offer and provide social, learning, recreation and fitness opportunities.

The next Art Discussion Group will be on Dec 15 and will focus on the Alex Mullie exhibition, which opens on November 24. Wilson explained that the topic will be artists who work under the radar as well as the Mann’s permanent collection.