Man who killed longtime city bus driver to be sentenced for manslaughter

Family and friends of David Maxemiuk wiped away tears as the man accused of killing the longtime Prince Albert city bus driver was found not guilty of second degree murder, and guilty of manslaughter and theft at the Court of Queen’s Bench on Friday.

Kenny Morin faced charges in connection with Maxemiuk’s death, but Justice G.A. Meschishnick said it wasn’t clear Morin intended to kill anyone.

The 22-year-old Morin sat quietly in the defendants box while Meschishnick read the verdict. The sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

Maxemiuk’s family declined interview requests after court was adjourned.

A neighbour discovered Maxemiuk lying on his back and unconscious at around 12:30 p.m. on March 16, 2020. He had been beaten almost beyond recognition, and died of his wounds in Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital five days later.

Morin was arrested on the same day on an unrelated assault complaint. He was carrying four of Maxemiuk’s credit cards at the time.