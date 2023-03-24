Man who barricaded himself inside home arrested on outstanding warrant for attempted murder

A police investigation in the area around McDonald Avenue and Branion Drive Thursday led to the arrest of a man wanted on outstanding warrants in connection with multiple violent offences in recent weeks.

Colton Lafond, 34, was arrested shortly before midnight following an investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service’s Crime Reduction Team, Trafficking Response Team, Proactive Policing Unit, Canine, Patrol, and Special Weapons and Tactics Team.

Lafond was arrested after barricading himself inside a residence in the 2500 Block of McDonald Avenue.

Police executed a search warrant to enter the home late Thursday night after attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender and engaging in multiple tactical strategies without success, according to a media release.

Three other people inside the residence were detained by police and remain in custody.

At the time of his arrest, Lafond had outstanding warrants for his arrest for breach of court-ordered release conditions and attempted murder, stemming from a March 17 incident. Just before 9 a.m. that day, police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 Block of Branion Drive for a report of a weapons complaint involving a man who had been shot in the head at a nearby home. A warrant was issued for Lafond on numerous firearms-related charges and attempted murder, along with two others, in relation to the incident.

Warrants for Lafond’s arrest were also issued following unrelated incidents involving breach of court-ordered release conditions.

Lafond is further charged with flight from police and operating a vehicle while prohibited in connection with an incident in January.

Police continue to investigate and additional charges are pending. Lafond is expected to appear in court in Prince Albert next week.