No charges to be laid in 2022 collision that killed pedestrian

The Prince Albert Police Service has concluded its investigation into a fatal collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that took place just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 27, 2022, in the 500 Block of 28th Street East.

67-year-old Stewart Fleury was declared deceased as a result of this accident. His name was released with consent from his family.

According to a media release on Friday, the investigation determined that the collision was non-criminal and accidental. After a review by the Crown, police confirmed that no charges will be laid.