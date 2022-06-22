Man sustains injuries following air gun attack in La Loche

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for assault after shooting a man with an air gun.

Around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning, La Loche RCMP received a report of a shooting outside a business in the community. Police investigation determined three individuals on a quad approached a man and discharged an air gun at him.

The man was treated at the hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

As a result of investigation, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Keenan Sylvestre (also goes by “Smoosh”), 24, of the Clearwater River Dene Nation. He has been charged with discharging an air gun with intent and aggravated assault.

Officers are actively trying to locate Sylvestre.

He is described as 5’11” tall, 185 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the La Loche and Clearwater River Dene Nation areas.

Keenan Sylvestre is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone that sees him is asked to call La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010. Those with information about his whereabouts can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a reward.