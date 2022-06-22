City takes first step towards selling Margo Fournier Centre to PAGC

City Council has voted in favor of preparing a sale agreement with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) for the Margo Fournier Centre after Staff confirmed that community programming will continue for downtown residents.

PAGC Urban Services is planning to relocate to the property from their other downtown location once the sale of the building is finalized. The agreed price for the centre is $375,000, with a condition that the City of Prince Albert perpetually lease the site of the Kinsmen Community Heritage Centre for $1 annually.

This condition of sale will allow the senior residents that live in the downtown area and utilize the Heritage Centre to continue with their recreational programming with the City continuing to maintain the site.

Mayor Greg Dionne expressed his support for the sale and said he is “looking forward to looking forward” after congratulating the PAGC for their partnership.

Two members of Council, Charlene Miller and Terra Lennox-Zepp, disagreed with the sale during Monday’s meeting.

Lennox-Zepp argued that there was no proper public consultation done and does not believe maintenance issues are enough to sell an important City property such as the Margo Fournier Centre.

Ward 1 Coun. Miller, who is opposed to selling any City assets, suggested a 5-year lease instead.

Coun. Ogrodnick confirmed his support for the sale agreement and said the seniors who use the centre should not be concerned.

“The fact that we can work with PAGC, another level of government in our City, I think is a positive,” he said. “It talks about the inclusivity of our community and it talks about reconciliation that we can work together to create positive programming.”

Some programs that the proposed PAGC Urban Services Skills and Trades Centre will offer in the future include drivers license training, cultural programming with elders, and a mentorship program with the City Police.

Jody Boulet, Director of Community Services, confirmed that some of the recreational programming that currently utilizes the Margo Fournier Centre will move to the downtown Arts Centre and the Alfred Jenkins Field House.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the upcoming City Council meeting on July 11 for final consideration.