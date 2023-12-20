Man dead following altercation with police on Red Earth Cree Nation

A 25-year-old man has died following an altercation with the RCMP after officers were called to the Red Earth Cree Nation following reports of a discharged firearm.

One police officer was also injured during the incident. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The Saskatchewan Incident Response Team (SIRT) will investigate the RCMP’s interactions with the man and the circumstances of his death.

The incident began at around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday when officer were called to Red Earth Cree Nation following reports of a discharged firearm. According to an RCMP press release, officer arrived on seen and found and apprehended to individuals. No charges have been laid against the two individuals. This portion of the investigation remains ongoing.

Officers located a third man nearby who they identified as being involved with the firearm discharge. Police say the man fired a gun at RCMP vehicles as they arrived.

Police reported an altercation between the man and police after RCMP officers exited their vehicles. The man and one officer sustained injuries after gunshots were exchanged during the altercation.

EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.