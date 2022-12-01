Man arrested for murder of One Arrow First Nation woman

A second degree murder charge has been laid in relation to the death of a 24-year-old woman from One Arrow First Nation.

Around 10:30 am on Nov. 29, Wakaw RCMP received a report of a sudden death at a residence on One Arrow First Nation.

Officers immediately responded and located a deceased adult female. She has been identified as Monique Gamble.

As a result of investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes, Harry Paul, 21, from One Arrow First Nation has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder. Police say the accused and victim are known to one another.

Paul will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court on December 1.