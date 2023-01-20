Make a Wish Story: Domenica

Domenica, or Mica as she’s known, has been struggling with severe epilepsy since she was three years old. The frequency of her multiple seizures was so debilitating that it regularly interrupted her schooling and limited her everyday activities. Eventually, she courageously faced specialized brain surgery to remove lesions and since then, her condition has improved significantly.

After being seizure-free for an entire year, Mica celebrated by singing “Roar” in front of 400 people gathered to celebrate this important milestone. This moment is still one of her favourite memories.

Mica, an avid fan of Harry Potter, wished especially to visit Diagon Alley at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. She loves thrill rides and couldn’t wait to experience them.

The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed her trip by two years. When her parents, Todd and Maria, finally got the news that the trip was back on, they decided to surprise Mica and her siblings, Ari and Rio, through a game of hangman. The kids played along and finally revealed the answer to the riddle — they would be traveling to Florida! When she heard the exciting news, Mica sat there speechless. A tear ran down her cheek. “She was so happy, she couldn’t express it in words”, said Maria.

Maria said their family vacations were always centered on traveling out of town to attend Mica’s medical appointments. The vacation to Florida offered the family an opportunity to spend quality time together and celebrate one another. Her mom recalls seeing Mica’s eyes light up seeing Diagon Alley.

“This is something that we couldn’t afford, but your gracious gift made Mica feel really happy,” said Maria.

“I remember her saying ‘I went through a lot to get here and I’m so happy to be here’”.

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses, and its life-changing power is unlocked when wishes like Mica’s are granted. It is thanks to the generous support from our donor community, that we can continue to transform lives, one wish at a time.