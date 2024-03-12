LLRIB Winter Festival provides opportunities, education and fun!

The Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) Winter Festival provides opportunities for all ages to learn and practice traditional Indigenous lifestyle choices.

Youth had the opportunity to enter the Elder Tracker Tom Charles Memorial Junior competitions included tea boiling, snowshoeing, jigging, giving young people an opportunity to learn and compete.

Jenna Charles, daughter of the Late Tracker Tom Charles, has run the youth competition for the past seven years, passing on many of the skills to young people her father taught in survival courses for many years.

New this year, Mr. and Mrs. Winter Festival. Elders Kristy and Johnny Charles filled the roles, attending many events throughout the week-long event.

The Festival has something for everyone, with the Trapper events, talent showcases, the annual Peter Ross Memorial Cribbage Tournament, the 15th Annual “Moochacheech” Memorial Fish Derby, an Elder’s Lunch, Disco and Ice Family Skate Night, Family Movie Night, Jigging/Square Dancing competitions, Family Fun Night, and annual events such as: the Council Cup LLRIB Staff Broomball Challenge; the Battle of the Bellies Charity Hockey Game – LLRIB vs PAGC Chiefs; the Jimmy Roberts Memorial Hockey Tournament; the 11th Chrissy Charles Memorial Volleyball Tournament and more.