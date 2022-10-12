Learning culture and tradition on the land

Students from Sally Ross School in Hall Lake had the opportunity to learn traditional skills and culture through a four-day culture camp held at the school’s cabin on Pheasant Lake Sept. 26 to 29.

The camp began with Kindergarten to Grade 3 student spending Monday at the cabin. Different grades went to the cabin each day.

A crew go out to check a fish net. Photo by Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Under beautiful blue sunny skies, students explored Tipi teachings in the tipi on the lakeshore. There was time for crafts, plucking ducks, trail walks, canoeing, setting checking fish nets, enjoying traditional food for meals such as fish and moose meat and just relaxing in the unusually hot weather.

Culture camps are held at the cabin twice annually. In the fall and in the winter when the focus is snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

The cabin was built in 2013 or 2014 with local logs, which were prepared in town and hauled to the site and the structure completed there. In the intervening years the lakeside has been pruned and a beach developed, while keeping the natural landscape.

The cabin is used in all seasons for land-based learning for youth.