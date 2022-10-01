League leaders hand Crusaders their first loss of the season

It wasn’t the result the Carlton Crusaders were hoping for as they fell 47-10 to the St. Joseph’s Guardians during high school football action Thursday night.

Crusader head coach Lindsay Strachan says the team knew they would be facing a good football team this week.

“We knew we had a stiff test coming in and they were as advertised. We are going to see some must win games. It wasn’t tonight. We know where the bar is from here on out.”

Coming into action Thursday, St. Joseph had only given up 13 points in three games so far this season.

Strachan says the Crusaders played well to start but needed more consistency on offense.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half. We forced our defense to stay on the field, they did a good job for us early. We just needed to sustain some drives and put some points up, lots of learning tonight.”

St. Joseph scored early and often on Thursday. Carter Casey ran the ball in from a yard out and Tyrell Mohr caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Guardians up 14-0 after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Thomas Jule extended the Guardian lead with a 48-yard touchdown reception. St. Joseph would add another touchdown, plus a safety, to lead 30-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, the St. Joseph Guardians would extend their lead 33-0 as Carter Casey would kick a 35 yard field goal.

The Carlton Crusaders would break through on the scoreboard in the third quarter as Gage Prodaehl would convert on a 30-yard field goal. In the fourth quarter, Tristan O’Connell would break several Guardian tackles and make it to the end zone for a 46-yard score.

In the second half, St. Joseph outscored the Crusaders 17-10.

The Carlton Crusaders are back in action on Friday, Oct. 7 when they host the Tommy Douglas Tigers at Max Clunie Field. Kick off is at 6:30 pm.