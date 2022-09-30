Latimer, Kosior grateful for learning opportunity at NHL camps

Although it hasn’t been the start to the season the Prince Albert Raiders would like, the Raiders welcomed back two familiar faces prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Winnipeg ICE.

Carson Latimer and Landon Kosior returned after spending time at NHL training camps, Latimer with the Ottawa Senators and Kosior with the Los Angeles Kings.

Latimer, a 2021 fourth round draft selection by the Ottawa Senators, attended both rookie and main camp with the Senators. The 19-year-old forward says he wants to take what he learned with Ottawa back to Prince Albert.

“It’s great for me to be there. You learn from all those older guys you’re with there. I want to try and bring it back here.”

Throughout camp, Latimer got to play with several NHL veterans in scrimmages during training camp. Some of the players Latimer played with include Tyler Motte, Thomas Chabot, Michael Del Colle and Derek Brassard.

Latimer says he will take away a lot from that experience in the scrimmages.

“You take a bit of everyone. Everyone has different skillsets. I played with guys in scrimmage with lots of experience. You can watch and learn from them, and I think that’s pretty awesome.”

The 2022-2023 season will be the first full season for Latimer in a Raider uniform. The 19-year-old forward was a key piece in the trade that sent former Raider captain and Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

“The full season is going to be awesome. Last year, I got a taste of what PA is like. Now, I know all the guys really well. We are a tight group and that’s going to be really good for our season.”

Landon Kosior returns to PA after spending time in Southern California with the Los Angeles Kings. The Raiders rearguard says he enjoyed the opportunity to spend some time with some of the world’s best hockey players.

“It’s fun. Anytime you get that experience to be around the pros, it’s definitely exciting. I’m grateful I had that chance and hopefully I can take some stuff I learned there and use it here.”

Kosior is heading into his overage season with the Raiders. He says he is hoping to go out on top and he feels this year’s Raiders team has a strong shot at success.

“Overage season is a big season for everyone. You want to be on a championship contending team, and I think we have the right people in place here in PA.”

Kosior learned many lessons at training camp with the Los Angeles Kings. He says he was able to draw a lot of similarities from what happens in Los Angeles compared to what happens in Prince Albert.

“We always talk about in PA too, but just being a pro. You see them how they prepare themselves, always in the gym, stretching, putting the right food in their body.”

The Prince Albert Raiders return home on Saturday night against the defending WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings. The Raiders will be wearing orange jerseys in recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day. Puck drops at 7pm.

Raider Roster Moves

Forward Jesiah Bennett (’04) released

Goaltender James Venne (’04) reassigned to Melfort Mustangs (SJHL)

Forward Anton Yatsyshin (‘04) signed to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Forward Vladislav Shilo (‘03) traded to Winnipeg ICE in exchange for forward Alessandro Segafredo (’04) and defenceman Owen Boucher (’04)