Latimer dealt to Eastern Conference leading ICE in New Year’s Eve deal

The Prince Albert Raiders and Winnipeg ICE agreed to a trade on New Year’s Eve that will send Ottawa Senators prospect Carson Latimer to the Eastern Conference leading ICE.

In exchange, the Raiders will receive 17-year-old forward Aiden Oiring and two third round selections in the WHL Prospects Draft, one in 2024 and one in 2025.

Latimer was acquired by Prince Albert last season in a blockbuster trade that sent Kaiden Guhle to the eventual WHL champion Edmonton Oil Kings. Latimer posted 60 points in 75 career games as a Raider.

Oiring was selected in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects draft by Winnipeg. He has recorded 8 points in 26 games played for the ICE this season.

Last season, Oiring was a member of the South Alberta Hockey Academy’s U18 team. He totaled 50 points in 32 games.

“Aiden is a highly competitive and skilled center,” Raider general manager Curtis Hunt said in a team press release. “He is a player we have watched closely, and we are excited to get him in the fold.”

The Raiders return to action on New Year’s Day when they travel to Regina to take on the Pats. Puck drops at 4pm.