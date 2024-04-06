Large drug and weapons arrest made by Battlefords Gang Task Force

The Battlefords Gang Task Force located and arrested an adult male in Cutknife who was wanted on drug trafficking and firearms offences on April 4.

During the search of their vehicle, Christopher Ludviksen, age 39, and Heather Paskemin, age 35, were located in possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, over 950 grams of cocaine, more than 650 grams of methamphetamine, more than 3,000 illegal cigarettes and a large sum of currency.

Subsequently, the Gang Task Force, with assistance from the Cutknife RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on the 400 block of Steele Street in Cutknife. Police seized an additional semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking.

Ludviksen was arrested in connection to a search warrant previously executed in North Battleford on March 24 in which police located 1,700 grams of methamphetamine, 28 000 illegal cigarettes and five firearms.

Christopher Ludviksen, from North Battleford, has been charged with the following offences from March 24: possession for the purpose of trafficking, three charges of possession of prohibited weapon with ammunition, five charges of careless use of firearm, adult tampering with serial number of firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, five charges of possession of firearm knowning unauthorized, selling unstamped tobacco products and five charges of possession of firearm contrary to an order.

Additionally Ludviksen was charged with the following offences from April 4: possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm with ammunition in motor vehicle, carry concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purposes, two charges of possession of firearm contrary to order, resisting a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing possession unauthorized, possession of prohibited weapon with ammunition, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and selling unstamped tobacco products.

Paskemin, from North Battleford, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm with ammunition in motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing possession unauthorized, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Curtis Fransoo, age 41 of North Battleford, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with possession of prohibited weapon with ammunition, possession of firearm contrary to order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, fail to comply with release order and unsafe storage of firearm.

All three individuals have been held in custody and will be appearing in North Battleford Provincial Court on Monday, April 8.