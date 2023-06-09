Lab samples stolen from SHA in Prince Albert

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) advised Prince Albert and area residents of an incident that has resulted in the loss of lab samples.

During the early morning hours of June 7, a third party courier vehicle containing lab samples was stolen. Although police located the vehicle, most of the packages containing the lab samples have yet to be recovered.

Staff are reviewing health records associated with the missing samples. The SHA has and will continue todirectly contact patients and their health-care provider to inform them of the incident and outline next steps. It is being treated as a privacy breach given that personal health information is on the sample.

The SHA apologizes to anyone affected by this incident and is making every effort to expedite direct patient and provider contact.

Should anyone come across packages labelled for delivery to a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Laboratory do not open the packages, or if the packages have been opened, do not touch the specimens. Please call HealthLine 8-1-1 so that appropriate arrangements can be made to recover the specimens.

The SHA places the utmost importance in safely transporting lab samples and protecting personal health information through both its own services, as well as those provided by contractors.

The SHA added that a full review is underway into what occurred to prevent similar incidents in the future.