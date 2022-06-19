La Ronge RCMP urges public to shelter in place after shots fired at officers

RCMP are searching for two men and urging the public to stay indoors after shots were fired at officers in the community of La Ronge on Sunday.

Officers say one man was last seen on foot around Far Reserve Road in Air Ronge. He may be heading north on Hwy No. 2. He is described as an adult male with short, dark hair and shaved sides. He is wearing dark pants and a dark shirt with gold patterns down his sleeves and dark runners.

The second suspect is believed to be inside a house on Far Reserve Road. Police do not have a description of him.

RCMP issued a public safety alert at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday warning of dangerous persons with firearms in La Ronge. Police say the two men fired shots at police with handguns. No other details about the incident are available at this time.

Residents in the area are urged to seek shelter immediately and close and lock their door and windows. Police say it is not safe to leave a secure location.

Residents are also urged to be cautious if anyone asks for a ride, and to avoid picking up hitchhikers.

Police have requested that residents do not disclose police locations on social media. More updates will be available as they are provided.