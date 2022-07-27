La Ronge named Saskatchewan’s most active community

The community of La Ronge has been named Saskatchewan’s most active community in the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge. The community will receive a $15,000 prize to support local physical activity initiatives and sport.

The Community Better Challenge is a national physical activity initiative during the month of June that encourages Canadians to get active in search of Canada’s Most Active Community.

“Congratulations to the community of La Ronge for being named Saskatchewan’s most active community,” Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross said in a press release.

“Everyone wins when our communities are more physically active. ParticipACTION’s Community Better Challenge is a wonderful way to inspire and encourage families, seniors, adults and youth to become more physically active and we are very proud of everyone’s efforts.”

The top prize of $100,000 and title of being Canada’s most active went to Red Deer, Alta. Prizes of $15,000 were also awarded to the most active community in each province and territory.

The Town of La Ronge, the Village of Air Ronge and the Lac La Ronge Indian Band took part in the Challenge and offered events and activities on 28 out of 30 days in June, with 20 diverse program opportunities. This totalled more than 333 hours of programming to promote healthy lifestyles in the North.

“We are proud of the efforts across the Tri-Community to promote physical activity in all aspects of life,” Community Services Manager Connor Tessier said.

“Our volunteers and organizations worked hard to offer as many diverse opportunities as possible throughout June. We look forward to growing the partnerships formed through the Community Better Challenge. Thank you to ParticipACTION for guiding our community to take action and join in on the activity”.

The Community Better Challenge is open to everyone, and all minutes tracked on the ParticipACTION app and website in June count toward a community’s total score. After tabulating the results, 50 finalist communities are asked to explain why they deserve to be Canada’s Most Active Community.