La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre moves into stage 2 of development with request for proposals

Three construction teams have been invited to move forward to the next stage of procurement for the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre.

The three-story, two-wing facility will include up to 80 resident rooms, kitchen and living areas, tub rooms, family rooms, a traditional healing space, a serenity room, a commercial kitchen, and Home Care, including wound care, dental, and podiatry suites.

“I am pleased to see this project moving to the next important phase of procurement,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “The new long-term care home will allow La Ronge and area seniors to remain closer to family which is so important to maintaining strong social connections and good mental health.”

While eight teams responded to the request for qualifications, which closed on Oct. 26, only Graham Construction, Quorex Construction Services, and Wright Construction Western were asked to provide proposals for stage two of the facility’s development.

Graham Construction was founded in Saskatchewan in 1926. Graham has delivered projects such as the Dr. F.H. Wigmore Regional Hospital in Moose Jaw, the Southwest Integrated Healthcare Facility in Maple Creek, and the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Quorex Construction Services Ltd. was founded in Saskatchewan in 1987. Quorex has delivered projects such as the Pasqua First Nations Elder’s Centre and Long-Term Care facility, the Red Earth Cree Nation Health Centre and the Hospice at Glengarda in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon-based Wright Construction Western Inc. has been operating in Saskatchewan since 1905. The Wright Construction Western Inc. team recently constructed the new Legacy Park Elementary School and community recreation centre in Weyburn.

The request for proposal closes in mid-March and a team will be selected following the evaluation process, according to a media release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

“It’s very exciting to see this project moving one step closer to construction,” Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre said. “Residents will have excellent care at this new facility, while allowing them to remain close to family and friends.”

The project also includes renovating the existing 16 bed long-term care space to provide increased Health Centre space and improve several program areas, including home care, therapies, an adult day program, and a new hemodialysis unit. The new long-term care facility will be built adjacent to and connected to the existing Health Centre, which will remain open during the renovation work.

The new facility will be owned and operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

“With this next step in the procurement process, the SHA, the Tri-Community area of Lac La Ronge, and surrounding communities look to the future of long-term care delivery in the far northeast,” Saskatchewan Health Authority Physician Executive, Integrated Northern Health Dr. Stephanie Young said. “The construction of the new care home will also bring about an adult day program as well as expanded therapies space and additional services for our health center, such as hemodialysis, for our patients, residents, and communities.”

Young added that the improved access to numerous services have been long awaited, and will work toward providing improved, expanded, culturally safe services closer to home for those in the north.

Construction of the new La Ronge Long-Term Care Centre is expected to start in the Spring/Summer of 2023.