La Ronge Ice Wolves take early lead in SJHL’s Sherwood Division

The SJHL season is underway and the La Ronge Ice Wolves have jumped out to an early lead in the Sherwood Division.

As of Sept. 26, the Ice Wolves are in first place with six points and a 3-1 record. The Nipawin Hawks are second with a record of 2-3 with four points and the Melfort Mustangs are in fourth place with three points and a record of 1-2-1.

SJHL teams are at the Legends Centre in Warman for the SJHL Showcase for part of the week before returning to the regular schedule this weekend.

The Hawks opened the Showcase with a 3-0 loss to the Yorkton Terriers on Sunday, Sept. 25. The Terriers’ goaltender Caleb Allen stopped all 41 shots he faced to record the shutout and also scored an empty net goal. Dalton Mayes and Greg Nelson scored the other Terriers’ goals.

The Hawks’ Reid Lalonde made 38 saves in a losing cause.

The Hawks played the Estevan Bruins on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Showcase, results were not available by press time.

The Hawks defeated the Estevan Bruins 6-3 in Nipawin on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Nipawin led 1-0 after the first and the game was tied 3-3 after the second.

Bryden Kiesnan had a pair of goals for Nipawin, Maguire Ratzlaff, Joel Mabin and Francois-Xavier Bedard scored the other Hawks’ goals. Aleksa Babic had a pair of goals for the Bruins and Evan Forrest added the other Estevan goal.

The Hawks’ Nolan McDowell made 23 saves; Cam Hrdlicka made 14 saves in just over 37 minutes of action for the Bruins before he was relieved by Jackson Miller who also made 14 saves.

The Bruins opened the two-game set in Nipawin with a 4-1 win over the Hawks on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Bruins led 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second period.

Ratzlaff scored the lone Hawks’ goal in the third period. Liam Lucas had a pair of goals for the Bruins; Tyler Guy and Kade Runke added the other Estevan goals.

Reid Lalonde made 24 saves for the Hawks; Hrdlicka made 27 saves for the Bruins.

The Hawks defeated the Estevan Bruins 6-3 in Nipawin on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Nipawin led 1-0 after the first and the game was tied 3-3 after the second.

Bryden Kiesnan had a pair of goals for Nipawin, Maguire Ratzlaff, Joel Mabin and Francois-Xavier Bedard scored the other Hawks’ goals. Aleksa Babic had a pair of goals for the Bruins and Evan Forrest added the other Estevan goal.

The Hawks’ Nolan McDowell made 23 saves; Cam Hrdlicka made 14 saves in just over 37 minutes of action for the Bruins before he was relieved by Jackson Miller who also made 14 saves.

The Ice Wolves opened the Showcase with a 4-1 win over the Kindersley Klippers, La Ronge led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 after the second period.

Walker Jerome had a pair of goals for the Ice Wolves while Ethan Strik and Hunter Burgeson added the other La Ronge goals. Matthew Mazzochi scored the lone Kindersley goal.

The Ice Wolves’ Dawson Smith made 36 saves. The Klippers’ Cody Jaman made 35 saves.

The Ice Wolves defeated the Flin Flon Bombers 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Flin Flon.

Dylan Handel and Strik each scored for the Ice Wolves in the shootout to clinch the win. Handel scored for the Ice Wolves in regulation. Corey King scored for Flin Flon in regulation.

The Ice Wolves’ Dawson Smith made 42 saves; the Bombers’ Harmon Lazer-Hume made 30 saves.

The Ice Wolves played the Broncos at the Showcase on Monday, Sept. 26 results were not available by press time.

The Humboldt Broncos completed a home-and-home sweep of the Mustangs with a 3-2 overtime win at home on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Ethan Zielke scored the game winner one minute into the extra frame. Noah Barlage and Jace Benvie responded for Humboldt in regulation. Riley Ashe and Leith Olafson scored for Melfort in regulation,

The Mustangs’ Joel Favreau made 24 saves, The Broncos Tristan Boileau made 19 saves.

The Broncos opened the home-and-home with a 7-4 win over the Mustangs in Melfort on Friday, Sept. 23. Humboldt led 4-2 after the first period and 5-3 after the second period.

Olafson, Leyton Holoein, Wyatt Day and Dawson LeRous scored for Melfort.

Zielke, Benvie, Ben Kotylak, Alex Saretsky, Samuel Marburg, Daylan Weigel and Cage Newans responded for Humboldt.

Favreau made six saves in one period of action before he was relieved by Jackson Fellner who made 13 saves; Boileau made 30 saves for the Broncos.

The Mustangs played the Notre Dame Hounds at the Showcase on Tuesday, Sept. 27, results were not available. They also played the Battlefords North Stars on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Showcase, results were not available by press time.

The Mustangs host the Battlefords North Stars on Friday, Sept. 30 and the Notre Dame Hounds on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Humboldt Broncos are in La Ronge on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct, 1,

The Notre Dame Hounds are in Nipawin on Friday, Sept. 30 and the Flin Flon Bombers are in Nipawin on Saturday, Oct. 1.