La Loche man wins big on scratch ticket

Roger Janvier couldn’t believe his eyes when his Ultimate instant ticket revealed a $100,000 win.

“I scratched the ticket and saw that I had a matching number,” Janvier recalled as he claimed his prize. “Then I saw the prize amount and I was like ‘what?!’”

After purchasing the ticket from Lakeshore Express in La Loche on Dec. 29, he discovered the win when he scratched the ticket at home later that evening.

Janvier said he had to double check the ticket by scanning it on the Lotto Spot app to be sure of what he was seeing.

According to a Sask Lotteries media release, Janvier plans to put some of the prize money towards bills.