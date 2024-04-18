Kudos to columnists today

Did you know that today is National Columnists Day? I didn’t know that either until I was searching for a topic for today’s column. When I run out of column ideas, I search for special or historical events that have happened on the date on which the column will be published. (So now you know my secret.)

I have been writing a weekly newspaper column since 1981, first as the Women’s Editor for Prince Albert Daily Herald and then, from 1997 to 2009 as editor for Rural Roots. Since retiring, I have continued as a contributor to the newspaper on a freelance basis. But this is the first time I have celebrated National Columnits Day, probably because it is a US holiday!

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists created National Columnists Day. It was established on April 18 in memory of the life and work of columnist Ernest Taylor Pyle.

In this era of fake news spread at lightning speed by social media, traditional journalism is more important than ever. It is often difficult to find a trusted news source.

Columns fall under the category of opinion. A column may, or may not, be a balanced presentation of facts. Columns may be intended to inform, to entertain, to persuade. In journalism, columns are distinguished from hard news which ideally is a balanced and unbiased reporting of facts of interest to readers.

I’m glad to see that my friend Lorna Blakeney has begun to write a monthly column for the Daily Herald. It is refreshing to have a multitude of voices contributing to this newspaper.

So how can we celebrate Columnists Day? If you see a columnist or journalist today, let them know you appreciate what they do and that you like their articles.

Send them an e-card.

Post a Happy National Columnists Day note on tr social media.

Read the newspaper and articles in other media.