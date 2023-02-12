Kraus shutout leads Mintos to victory over Warman

Jayden Kraus was spectacular in net to lead the Prince Albert Mintos to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Warman Wildcats on Sunday afternoon at the Art Hauser Centre.

Minto assistant coach Dane Byers says the team rebounded nicely after a 4-1 setback Friday against the Saskatoon Blazers

“I thought it was a great rebound from last game. We came out flying. Their goalie made a few big saves, and then Kraus made some big saves in the second as well. So, it was a great game. I think we played well.”

The Mintos got off to a hot start in the first period thanks to a pair of goals from Logan Pickford.

Pickford’s 20th goal of the season would come at the 7:43 mark of the first period assisted by Ashton Tait and Abinet Klassen.

The Minto power play would go to work after Carsen Adair would be called for a tripping minor with 7:31 to go in the opening frame.

Pickford would pick up his second goal of the afternoon at the 5:39 mark on the ensuing power play. The goal was assisted by Tait and Klassen.

Neither team would score in the second period, but Jayden Kraus would make a couple outstanding saves during the two Warman power play opportunities in the period to keep the Minto lead intact at 2-0.

“I think all year long, between Kraus and Holtvogt, the guys are confident that the saves are going to be made when we need them.” Byers says. “They’ve been great for us all year. It definitely helps that the guys feel confident when they’re behind us.”

The lone goal of the third period would come off the stick off Abinet Klassen as the Minto rookie would record his third point of the game with his 10th goal of the season at the 12:52 mark.

Ashton Tait and Logan Pickford would assist on the play.

Byers says he was happy with the way the Mintos limited opportunities for Warman in front of Kraus.

“We try to play our structure in the d zone and not give them a lot. And I thought we did that tonight. They had a few shots from outside the perimeter. We got some good players on our team as well. So, they got to defend us as well.”

The Warman Wildcats couldn’t solve Jayden Kraus as he would turn aside all 27 shots he faced on route the shutout victory.

The Mintos return to action on Monday, Feb. 20 when they will take on the Warman Wildcats at the Art Hauser Centre.

