January 14-20 proclaimed as provincial snowmobile safety week in Saskatchewan

The provincial government urged snowmobile riders to stay safe with Snowmobile Safety Week scheduled to begin on Jan. 14.

Snowmobiling is a safe and enjoyable recreation for families across Canada. Safety awareness week will promote responsible attitudes and actions while out on the trails.

“Safe snowmobiling means riding within your own capabilities, operating at safe and appropriate speeds for the terrain and never riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Always wear a helmet and adequate clothing, stay within designated riding areas, and always snowmobile with another person, never alone,” Minister Dustin Duncan says in a press release.

Snowmobilers should always carry a first aid kit , overnight survival provisions, matches, flashlights, and extra batteries. Always let someone know which area you will be snowmobiling in.

You can learn more about snowmobiling safety at www.sasksnow.com.

The Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association has 62 club members, all of which observe Snowmobile Safety Week. Clubs maintain and groom more than 11,000 km of trail across the province.

