Applications now open for the Sask. Secondary Suite Incentive Grant Program

The provincial government officially opened applications for its Saskatchewan Secondary Suite (SSI) Grant Program on Tuesday, a move the government says will improve housing affordability while benefiting homeowners.

The SSI is administered by the Ministry of Finance. Maximum grant is $35,000 per qualifying property and pays 35 percent of the price to construct a new secondary suite, at their primary residence.

“The SSI Grant Program is designed to generate supplementary income to help homeowners with affordability while increasing the availability of rental units in our communities,” Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said in a press release.

The SSI will be open to qualifying properties, incurring eligible costs retroactive from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 20 26. This will accommodate projects that have already been initiated. Applications must be submitted by March 31, 2027.

Existing secondary suite or the primary residence are not eligible. The qualifying secondary suite must be a new separate dwelling unit located on the premises of the owner’s primary residence (e.g. basement suite, garden suite, laneway home or garage suite). Construction must meet all national, provincial and municipal bylaws, codes and standards to be used as a rental unit.

PST Rebate for New Home Construction has also been extended to help homeowners. The program provides a rebate of up to 42 per cent of the PST paid on the purchase of a newly-constructed home and the extension applies retroactively to April 1, 2023.

“We understand that affordability is top of mind for Saskatchewan residents,” Harpauer said. “When combined, these programs will provide qualifying homeowners with up to $46,340 in cost savings.”

editorial@paherald.sk.ca