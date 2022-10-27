‘It’s an evening to learn’: Rawlinson to host Cowessess First Nation Chief for reconciliation discussion

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme will be taking the stage at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre on Nov. 2 to shed some light on the history behind one of Canada’s darkest secrets and answer questions from the public on how the nation can begin to move forward.

“I’ve lived in this country for 55 years and it astonishes me how little I knew about the recent history and the events that have transpired in the last while about the residential school situation,” said Malcom Jenkins, co-organizer and sponsor of An Evening with Cadmus Delorme. “It’s an evening for me to learn and hopefully others to come along for the ride.”

In June of 2021, 751 unmarked graves were found on the former site of the Marieval Indian Residential School site on the Cowessess First Nation. Since the tragic discovery, Delorme has been travelling the country to speak out about the importance of the role Canadian’s play in the path towards truth and reconciliation.

Jenkins said the event will be a positive thing for anyone who attends and hopes guests will go home more informed. He’s hoping to fill all 620 seats of the Rawlinson Centre and asks that everyone make an effort to come.

“Here is an opportunity to speak with somebody who is well-versed and has points of view that would be very good to share with the population in general and me specifically, because I’m astonished at my ignorance in this area,” he said. “[Delorme] is a wonderful speaker, highly motivational and interesting. It’s someone that anyone would benefit from spending an evening with and listening to.”

Jenkins said the event is a joint venture between Canadian Tire and the Prince Albert Police Service. Deputy Chief Farica Prince is a childhood friend of Delorme and asked him to swing by Prince Albert as one of the stops during his Canada-wide tour.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Delorme will share a presentation and host a question-and-answer session with the crowd. The Prince Albert Grand Council has organized for the Ironswing Singers drum group from Sturgeon Lake First Nation and Barveenok Ukrainian Dancers to be featured alongside Chief Delorme on Wednesday evening.

Tickets for An Evening with Cadmus Delorme are available at no-charge from the Prince Albert Daily Herald, the E.A. Rawlinson Centre, or by email at ctebbutt@papolice.ca.