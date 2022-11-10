Investigators asking for public’s help in locating man wanted in connection with August assault

La Loche RCMP have asked the public to report any sightings of a 32-year-old man wanted on multiple charges, including one count of assault and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Investigators say they started looking for Vernand Sylvestre since Aug. 30, but have exhausted all avenues in their search and are now turning to the public for more information.

Sylvestre is described as roughly 6’1 and 190 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He typically goes by the name of Vince.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010, or the nearest police station.

Sylvestre is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred at a residence in La Loche on Aug. 30. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Officers were called to the residence following reports of an assault. Further investigation revealed a man entered the residence and assaulted an occupant, who reported non-life threatening injuries.

Two other people were also present during the incident. They were not injured.