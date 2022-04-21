Investigation by ICE Unit leads to arrest of Saskatoon man on child pornography charges

A Saskatoon man has been charged after an investigation into the accessing of child pornography through a popular online social media application led by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Members of the ICE Unit executed a search warrant as a residence in Saskatoon that was identified as the location where the offences were occurring. Several electronic devices were seized for further forensic analysis.

On April 20th, 35-year-old Charley Edwards was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was remanded in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan ICE Unit is comprised of the Provincial Coordinator S/Sgt. Shawn Stubbs and investigators from Prince Albert Police Service, RCMP, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatoon Police Service. Their mandate is to investigate crimes involving the abuse and/or exploitation of children on the Internet.